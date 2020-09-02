Instagram Live To Stay Alive: Social Media Is A Survival Mechanism In #FREERAYSHAWN

Have you been watching Quibi? The streaming service has a new show that speaks directly to the issues going on right now in America. In #FREERAYSHAWN Stephan James stars as Rayshawn Morris, a New Orleans man who ends up in a desperate situation and turns to Instagram Live to help him and his family survive. Check out an exclusive clip below:

Here’s a synopsis of the show:

On a remote street in the outskirts of New Orleans, a botched entrapment leaves a police officer dead and an innocent man named Rayshawn (Stephan James) on the run. Rayshawn escapes a breathless pursuit and barricades himself in his home with his girlfriend (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and young son (Danny Boyd, Jr.). Citing the senseless end of countless Black Lives, Rayshawn documents the ensuing standoff on social media, building a fleet of witnesses who share his desire for respect, accountability, and social justice. As the SWAT team encroaches and #FREERAYSHAWN trends, Rayshawn places his trust in Lt. Steven Poincy (Laurence Fishburne) to find the evidence that will exonerate him. Poincy works against time as both negotiator and lifeline, while perception and procedure block the path to the truth…

We love that #FREERAYSHAWN uses social media to show the impact that the medium has when it comes to highlighting injustice.

The show stars Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, Skeet Ulrich and Jasmine Cephas Jones (love her from Hamilton and The Photograph!)

Seith Mann directs and the series is Executive Produced by Antoine Fuqua.

You already know this is going to be REALLY good. Between Stephan James, Antoine Fuqua, Laurence Fishburne and the other great talent as well as a really relevant and topical storyline, we’re definitely excited to see this show. Have you had a chance to watch yet?

You can watch it now HERE

