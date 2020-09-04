CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DaBaby ft. Quavo “Pick Up,” Gunn aft. Lil Baby “Blindfold” & More

DaBaby and Quavo have some fun with reality and Gunna links up with Lil Baby to see no evil. Today's Daily Visuals.

DaBaby’s latest offering Blame It On DaBaby deluxe album has been bumping all over the place since it’s August 4th release, and with the Fall underway, the North Carolina rapper is looking to ride his wave all the way to the end of the year.

Choosing to drop visuals for the Quavo assisted “Pick Up,” DaBaby finds himself traveling through time and space while Quavo exterminates some pests in some Off-White Jordan V’s. Them kicks go hard. Through us a pair or two, Virgil!

Gunna meanwhile gets his Birdbox on and for his visuals to “Blindfold” links up with Lil Baby to walk around, well, blindfolded. Of course you know they’d push some Lambo’s in a post-apocalyptic world with rags around their eyes. Might as well live on the edge.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Q and Trap Manny, Bryson Tiller, and more.

DABABY FT. QUAVO – “PICK UP”

GUNNA FT. LIL BABY – “BLINDFOLD”

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, DON Q & TRAP MANNY – “VROOM VROOM”

BRYSON TILLER – “INHALE”

JOHARI NOELLE – “TIME”

DOLEY BERNAYS – “THE LOBBY”

ROOTS & TINGS – “DOMINOES”

ROOTS & TINGS – “WE”

P FIRE – “VOICEMAILS”

CGE – “BAD”

DaBaby ft. Quavo “Pick Up,” Gunn aft. Lil Baby “Blindfold” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close