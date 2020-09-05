CLOSE
Come Home With #OneYard, The Ultimate Virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience

The first-ever virtual HBCU Homecoming experience is almost here.

Happy Labor Day Weekend, family! The countdown to homecoming is on and this year we’re bringing the fun to you with  #OneYard, the ultimate and first-ever virtual HBCU Homecoming experience.

#OneYard will launch later this month bringing an epic lineup of virtual events, from dance parties and step shows to cooking demos for your next socially distanced cookout.

Get ready to make history with us and support Black excellence and the Tom Joyner Foundation in their mission to give back to the community and uplift the next generation of trailblazers.

It’s only right.

Sign up at Oneyard.co for updates and tell a friend to tell a friend. Welcome home!

