CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Healing After Electric Scooter Accident, Reps Say

During a recent outing, the music star and fashion designer appeared to be bruised.

(FILE) Rihanna&apos;s Charity Donates $5 Million for Global Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. Rihanna...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Fans of Rihanna should be relieved to know that the music superstar and fashion designer is recovering after an accident left her bruised. According to her reps, the Fenty Beauty mogul had a bad spill on an electric scooter thus the visible bruises on her face.

TMZ published photos of Rihanna, clearly suffering from injuries of which the root was unknown at the time. This, of course, set off a flurry of concern for the Bajan pop songstress after surviving domestic violence in times past. However, Rihanna’s representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that she just had a nasty spill that injured her face and forehead but added that she’s recovering in time.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” read the statement to the publication.

Photo: WENN

Rihanna Healing After Electric Scooter Accident, Reps Say  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close