Hip-Hop Spot: Kanye West Walks On Water & ‘Tenant’ Tops The Box Office [VIDEO]

Over the Labor Day Weekend, Kanye West continued his Sunday Service series at a pond in Atlanta near Pinewood Studios. Following the sermon, Joel Osteen, Kanye and his kids, along with the entire choir performed a reenactment of the story.

Catch scenes from Kanye West’s recent Sunday Service below.

 

In other news, It appears that Kodak Black is on his way to converting to Judaism. TMZ reports that the rapper hasn’t been allowed to speak with a rabbi in order to practice the religion from behind bars.

After months of delays, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic “Tenet” finally arrived in U.S. theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend. Headkrack breaks down the Top 5 grossing movies from over the holiday weekend. Have you been back to the movies yet?

