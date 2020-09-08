CLOSE
Did Summer Walker And London On Da Track End Their Relationship, Again?

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

It looks like Summer Walker and producer, London On Da Track have decided to split, again. Summer posted a telling message on the Instagram Stories feature of her secondary IG page @galactawhore.

“I really thought this was gonna be a good year, but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER. Literally like the saddest day of my life. I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it,” Summer posted in her stories.

 

It also appears the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

