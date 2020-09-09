CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Request For Release On Bail Pending Sex-Trafficking Case Denied

Robert is staying put.

R Kelly

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly just took another L. The disgraced singer appeal for his release on bail pending his sex-trafficking case in Brooklyn has been denied.

That’s one of two cases since R’uh is also being prosecuted in Chicago for child sex-abuse.

The New York Post reports that on Tuesday (Sept. 8), an appeals court ruled the federal judge who denied the “Step In The Name of Love” singer’s multiple bail requests acted appropriately since he is considered a flight risk.

“We perceive no clear error in the district court’s determination,” reportedly said the three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit. “The government has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that Kelly presents a risk of danger to the community.”

Welp.

Recently, R. Kelly was assaulted in his cell by a fellow inmate who was reportedly pissed off about his supporters outside leading to lockdowns in the facility they are being held in Chicago. Guards were able to break up the incident before the singer was seriously injured. According to the authorities, the assailant may have attempted to shank the crooner with a pen.

Besides the violence from others, R. Kelly also pleaded for his release on COVID-19 concerns. However, all request so far have been denied.

“We’re tremendously disappointed,” R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, told the Post of his clients latest court loss. “We believe that there’s a double standard applied to R. Kelly, that he absolutely should be released and that there is zero chance that he can have a fair trial if he is not.”

 

R. Kelly’s Request For Release On Bail Pending Sex-Trafficking Case Denied  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

