TMZ reports that Tory Lanez allegedly admitted to a violent act and then apologized to Megan Thee Stallion on the night of the shooting.
Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion In A Text After The Shooting, “I Was Just Too Drunk” was originally published on themorninghustle.com