CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]

Finally, some respectable looking sandworms...

Dune 1st Look Photo

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

It’s about that time for another decades-old classic to get the remake treatment and be blessed with new-age tech and CGI to bring its story more vividness and depth.

Dune 1st Look Photo

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

This time around it’s Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 novel Dune that’s due to get rebooted and from the looks of it’s first trailer, it’s head and shoulders above it’s 1984 predecessor of the same name (that joint was all kinds of struggle). The new Denis Villeneuve directed feature will be having everything that David Luynch’s 80’s adaptation did not (money, computers, more money), and because of that the new iteration looks like it will finally do Herbert’s classic some justice.

With an all-star cast consisting of Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Oscar Issac and Timothée Chalamet amongst others, the new 2020 Dune seems like it’s going to be one helluva ride.

Check out the new trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops in theaters on December 18.

Peep The New Trailer For ‘Dune’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close