CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win? Take The Poll

Patti Labelle V Gladys Knight, Who Will Win?

Source: Getty/Radio One Houston / Getty/Radio One Houston

Verzuz has been giving us the greatest R&B battles and the newest one has us ready to go back to the days where grandma had plastic on her couch and your mama wore White Diamonds perfume!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Legendary queens of R&B Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle are set next for the popular Verzuz for a one night only feature battle on Sunday, September 13th. Verzuz can be watched live on Instagram or on Apple Music and this historic event will start at 8 p.m. EST.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Are you #TeamGladys or #TeamPatti? Take this Gladys v. Patti quiz below to pick your winner!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gladys Knight V Patti LaBelle, Who Will Win? Take The Poll  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close