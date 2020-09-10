CLOSE
Gay Tupac aka Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence Ahead of Court Appearance,

Civil Rights activist Angela Davis and Aislinn Pulley, co-founder of the Chicago Black Lives movement, threw their support behind Smollett before his interview.

Jussie Smollet Maintains Innocence In Interview With Marc Lamont Hill

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

In the situation that won’t leave us alone, actor and singer Jussie Smollett is still claiming he is innocent.

Gay Tupac joined activist and Jill Stein voter Marc Lamont Hill for an Instagram Live interview session that also featured Angela Davis and Aislinn Pully.

The rare appearance from the former star of Empire comes on the heels of his upcoming court appearance. Smollet has been laying low since he was accused of staging a hate crime that saw the actor allegedly attacked and fitted with a noose.

During the interview, Smollett admitted to the situation being “beyond frustrating” for him. “Sometimes I wake up in the morning, and I am so angry, but other times if I squint real hard, I can see the silver lining,” he further added. Hill brought up the fact Smollet’s case might be thrown out after the actor’s attorneys filed a motion against the current indictment, telling Smollett, “There’s a chance this could all be over tomorrow.”

Smollett was not so optimistic when it comes to that.

“If I’m being completely honest, no, I don’t think that … They won’t let this go. You know what I’m saying? They won’t let this go. It doesn’t matter … The sad part is that there is an example being made of someone who did not do what they’re being accused of.”

Before Hill chopped it up with the Smollett, he also spoke with Aislinn Pulley, who co-founded the Chicago Black Lives Matter movement and Civil Rights activist and prison abolitionist Angela Davis. Both guests threw their support behind Smollet. Davis even signed an open letter along with other actors and activists like Danny Glover and LisaGay Hamilton.

“I don’t think that we have extricated ourselves from all of the influences of law and order rhetoric even though so many of us are involved in campaigns against the police. The police still remain this major arbiter of what is right and wrong,” said Davis while speaking in defense of Smollett.

Honestly, we hope Smollet and the city of Chicago can finally come to sort resolution in regards to this case. You can watch the entire interview below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Gay Tupac aka Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence Ahead of Court Appearance,  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

