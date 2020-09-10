CLOSE
Entertainment News
Hip-Hop Spot: Ice Cube Says He’s Made Demands To Trump & Biden + Man Broke Into Eminem’s Home Wanted To ‘Kill Him’ [VIDEO]

Headkrack explains what Ice Cube‘s Contract with Black America and how both Trump & Biden have reached out. He says whoever commits to doing the most for his community will get his vote.

A man who broke into Eminem’s suburban Detroit home in April told the rapper that “he was there to kill him.” The courtroom testimony came from a police officer Wednesday.

Lastly, we finally got to hear Rod Wave and NLE Choppa’s XXL Freshman freestyles, were you feeling them??

SEE ALSO:Burna Boy Talks Working With Diddy & How African History Has Too, Been White Washed Like US History [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr. [VIDEO]

