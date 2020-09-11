CLOSE
HHW Gaming: ‘Fortnite’ Kicks Off Its “Spotlight” Series This Weekend With Peformance From Dominic Fike

The show starts at 5 PM ET, Saturday (Sept.12), on the main stage. If you can't catch the first performance, don't worry because there will be an encore presentation at 11 PM ET.

Dominic Fike - Epic/Fortnite News - Spotlight Concert Series

Source: Epic Games / Fortnite

With physical concerts put on hold due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, artists are finding different ways to perform for fans. The insanely popular game Fortnite is now becoming a venue where artists can put on shows.

This Saturday (Sept.12), Fortnite will be kicking off its Spotlight Concert Series that will, of course, take place inside the virtual world of the game with a performance by Dominic Fike. The singer, rapper, and songwriter will be performing songs from his debut LP, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, for the first time ever.

Pike’s performance from Fortnite’s brand-new soundstage in Los Angeles will broadcast live, in-game. This event will kick off a new type of show for the game and promises to be something Fortnite players have never experienced before. To watch the performance, all you have to do is load up Fortnite and enter the “Party Royale” mode with or without friends. This latest event shows how Fortnite is quickly becoming more than just a game, it’s also becoming a place for people around the world to connect.

If you happen to miss both performances on Saturday, you can catch it on Sunday (Sept.13) 1 PM ET.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has merged the world of video games and music. The game has already featured a mind-bending and record-breaking experience with Travis Scott. We expect other artists to bring their talents to the virtual world of Fortnite as well.

Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite

