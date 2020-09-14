CLOSE
Win NBA 2K21 with J Nicks!

J Nicks 2K Giveaway

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Listen to J Nicks everyday for your chance to win NBA 2K21

We’ve all been waiting for this!  NBA 2K21 is out now!

NBA 2K21…Everything is Game! NBA 2K21 features cover star Damian Lillard on the Standard Edition, and on the Mamba Forever Edition..the legendary Kobe Bryant!

There’s a whole new MyCAREER story, a new beachside Neighborhood, and a refined MyTEAM experience! This year, MyPLAYERs will start in High School, then go to one of ten officially licensed colleges, and then on to NBA Stardom!

NBA 2K21 is a celebration of every part of basketball culture – the game, the clothes, the music. Everything is Game. NBA 2K21…Everything is Game! Out now on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. Rated E for Everyone.

Click here for Everything NBA2K21 https://nba.2k.com/

CONTEST RULES

