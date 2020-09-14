Chance The Rapper is about to make some ‘Lo heads jealous. The Chicago rapper will be performing tonight (Sept. 14)(sort of) at the Ralph Lauren flagship store in Chicago.

Today, Chance and Ralph Lauren announced their collab that features a special digital performance on at 9:00pm ET. The “pre-recorded live performance” (hey, that’s who they describe it) will get the global streaming treatment on Chance‘s and Ralph Lauren’s social channels.

The “No Problem” rapper stays getting spotted in some clutch Ralph Lauren pieces (he also attended Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary Fashion Show), so this move only makes sense.

“Music and fashion to me have always been interlinked,” said Chance via a press statement. “Ralph Lauren has always been one of my favorite designers, right by my side for some of my favorite moments in my career and personal life. This intimate virtual concert ties together all the greatest events of my life and allows me to sing about them the way I always wanted to.”

Before tonight’s show, fans will be able to get a taste of what’s to come via an “interactive augmented reality waiting room” via Snapchat. Participants will be able to interact and unlock memories from Chance’s career that meld music, tech, art and fashion with Ralph Lauren. include a nostalgic look back at Chance‘s iconic career, as well as a look ahead – all interloped through music, technology, art and the fashion of Ralph Lauren.

Can we get the plug on that Polo Stadium windbreaker, though? Asking for multiple friends.

It’s Ralph Tho: Chance The Rapper To Perform With Ralph Lauren In Chicago Tonight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: