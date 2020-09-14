CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Hurricane Sally To Hit The Gulf Coast Soon [VIDEO]

Today’s front page news is filled with important information.  Residents in Oregon are being advised to not leave their homes due to horrible air pollution due to wildfires.

A category 2 tropical storm, Hurricane Sally is expected to hit landfall today on the Gulf Coast.

Two LA police officers were shot in an ambush in Compton and the suspect is still at large.

In other news, the app TikTok has chosen the company Oracle to take over its US operations. Oracle is a known company that supports President Donald Trump.

 

[caption id="attachment_15985372253161" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS[/caption] Houston and Galveston may have been spared by Hurricane Laura but other cities along the Gulf Coast weren't as fortunate. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall early Thursday morning along Cameron, Louisiana, ripping through Lake Charles, Louisiana before losing strength and downgrading to a category 1. As of 8 a.m. Thursday (August 27), the center of the storm was located above Cameron, moving at 15 mph with the eye of the storm moving about 100 miles north along the Texas-Louisiana border. Although residents in Jefferson County such as Orange and Port Arthur have been given the go-ahead to return to the homes, I-10 eastbound still remains closed at the Texas/Louisiana state line. I-10 westbound is closed west of the Atchafalya Basin. https://twitter.com/TxDOT/status/1298804578721431553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1298804578721431553%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fabc13.com%2Fhurricane-laura-path-track-texas-houston-live-tracker%2F6390208 As of now, one fatality has been confirmed due to Hurricane Laura. According to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a 14-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her home. See some of the early damage Laura has caused the Texas/Louisiana region. The storm has already killed nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, 20 in Haiti and caused massive flooding in the Dominican Republic, killing three people.

Front Page News: Hurricane Sally To Hit The Gulf Coast Soon [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close