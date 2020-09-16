LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Welcome Their Son Tysun Wolf Walker!

Singer LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker are parents again after announcing the birth of their son Tysun Wolf Walker on Monday.

LeToya shared an Instagram post of Tysun’s footprints, weight, and time of birth, revealing that Tysun was born on September 14 at 4:03 a.m., weighing in at 9 lbs, 7 ounces.

“Overjoyed! Thank you heavenly father!” LeToya wrote as the photo’s caption.

“God, thank you for blessing our son to arrive healthy, strong, & full of light. Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks. Love you little King Tysun,” Tommicus wrote as the caption on his Instagram page.

In March LeToya shared the news that she was expecting baby number two in an ethereal Instagram photo, where she stared out overlooking a body of water. Weeks later, LeToya and Tommicus shared video from their quarantined online gender reveal, confirming that their new addition would be a baby boy.

The couple, who wed in 2017, are parents to daughter Gianna, 1, and are also parents to Walker’s daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

LeToya and Tommicus shared the beginning of their journey to parenthood for the on the third season of Family Hustle, which saw LeToya have a change of heart after being reluctant to pregnancy due to Tommicus grieving over the loss of his mother Ruby, while also caring for their other two children.

Congratulations to the Luckett-Walker family on their new baby!

