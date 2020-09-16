CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Peep The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Get ready for another Star Wars adventure come October...

The Mandalorian Season 2 still

Source: Disney+ / Disney

The first full trailer for the second season of Disney+’s Emmy nominated and fan captivating Star Wars spinoff series, The Mandalorian is here and best believe it’s got the Star Wars universe anxiously awaiting it’s October 30th stream date.

Once again we find The Mandalorian rolling with Baby Yoda (it’s not actually Yoda as a baby) through a galaxy far, far away looking to deliver the baby to the Jedi, or as he refers to them, “enemy sorcerers.” But naturally every journey has it’s pitfalls as The Man ends up in getting chased by storm troopers, exploring the high seas, and getting into a shootout with, well, we’re not sure what alien race they are but their guns are out of this world.

While we once again see Carl Weathers rolling out the welcome mat for The Man and the baby, we’re still waiting to see Rosario Dawson make her Star Wars universe debut as the lightsaber wielding Ahsoka Tano. A hooded woman creeping in the background in one scene of the trailer could’ve been her but we’re not 100% it was Tano. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too many episodes to see her get busy on screen.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’re excited about the next season of The Mandalorian.

Peep The Full Trailer For Disney+’s Second Season Of ‘The Mandalorian’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close