Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of His Contract Outburst [WATCH]

Twitter blocked Kanye West’s account after he had another outburst releasing his Universal Records contract page by page and also uploading a video of him peeing on his Grammy. He also posted a screenshot of a number who he says belongs to a Forbes Editor.

Kerry Washington won her first Emmy award!

Fans are speculating if Nicki Minaj has already had her baby due to a post from her mother.

10 Facts About Kerry Washington 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Facts About Kerry Washington 1. Kerry Washington joined the swim team in high school. Source: 1 of 9 2. Kerry Washington was a part of a cappella singing group called Triple Trio when she attended the Spence school in Manhattan. Source: 2 of 9 3. Kerry Washington was accepted to Yale and Darthmouth College but turned them down and attended George Washington University. Source: 3 of 9 4. While attending George Washington University, she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa chapter. Source: 4 of 9 5. After graduating college, Washington travelled to India to study and intense form of Indian theater and Yoga. Source: 5 of 9 6. In 2014, she was named as one of Time’s Magazine’s 100 most influential people. Source: 6 of 9 7. Washington was 7months pregnant with her daughter when she finished filming season three of ‘Scandal’ and then returned three months later to film season 4. While 8 months pregnant with her son, Washington filmed season 6 of ‘Scandal.’ Source: 7 of 9 8. Jennifer Lopez was Washington’s dance teacher in high school. Source: 8 of 9 9. George Washington University, Washington’s alma mater, awarded her a honorary degree in Fine Arts on May 19, 2013. Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Facts About Kerry Washington 10 Facts About Kerry Washington Kerry Washington was born on January 31, 1977 in Bronx, New York.

