CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre’s Estrange Wife Says He “Expelled” Her From Home, Hiding Assets

The aftermath is just getting started.

City of Hope Gala 2018

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Dr. Dre‘s divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, is only getting uglier. According to Young, the Hip-Hop producer “expelled” her from their home and has been hiding assets so she can’t get her hands on all the money she is seeking.

According to court docs, Dre kicked his wife out and soon started moving money around.

Per the New York Daily News:

Dre — born Andre Romelle Young — “forced” Nicole to leave their home April 2 “after a night of Andre’s alcohol induced, brutal rage” which included him telling his wife of 24-years to “get the f–k out,” the filing states.

It says Dre then “secretly” transferred his highly valuable “Dr. Dre” and “The Chronic” trademarks to a “new entity” on April 27, thereby denying her “equal ownership” after “years of domination, control, abuse and mistreatment.”

“How could someone treat his partner and spouse of 24 years, who helped transform him into a legitimate and respected business person as well as the devoted and hardworking mother of his three children with such indifference and misogyny, in disregard of her legal rights?” the 10-page complaint asks.

However, a source reportedly close to Dr. Dre is calling out the jig. According to TMZ, said source calls her pleas, “the act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery.”

Sounds like the drama is only just getting started.

Previously, Nicole Young caught flack for a high opening bid that included seeking $20,000 for cable, phone and Internet service, per month, amongst other asks.

Dr. Dre’s Estrange Wife Says He “Expelled” Her From Home, Hiding Assets  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close