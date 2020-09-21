Today’s Eva’s Corner is all about inspiring yourself to make a change for the next generation. The 2020 Emmy’s last night was monumental for the culture.

Tyler Perry stole the show with his moving speech discussing diversity and black people making a way for others in the future. He used a story about his grandmother’s to explain how he’s building his own lane to return build a lane for African-Americans in the future.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is An Inspiration For Your Future [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com