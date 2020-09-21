Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, May Serve Max Sentence

Bobby Shmurda got some bad news. The Brooklyn rapper has been denied parole and won’t see release until 2021.

Shmurda has already been in jail for almost six years after his late December 2014 arrest. After being repeatedly denied bail pleaded guilty to conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon charges in September 2016. A month later, the “Hot N*gga” rapper was sentenced to 7 years in jail.

But with credit for time served, and good behavior, Shmurda and his team hoped he’d be out in 3 and a half years. However, TMZ reports that Shmurda was interviewed by the parole board last week and his request for release was denied. At the moment no reason has been given for the denial.

The speculation is that Shmurda not being a model inmate at least factored into the parole board’s decision. TMZ reports he has tallied at least 11 violations since his incarceration. Back in early 2017, he pleaded guilty to sneaking a shank into jail.

How limited was Shmurda’s enjoyment of his success? “Hot N*gga” and his Shmoney Dance moves went viral in the Spring of 2014 and tore down the summer before he found himself behind bars by the winter of 2014. Many feel like Shmurda took the fall for his gang affiliation rather than actually committing a crime worthy of a 7-year long stretch.

Unfortunately for Shmurda, it’s looking like he’ll be serving out the max sentence. That reportedly does not leave him heading home until December 11, 2021. By that time he’ll be 27-years-old.

2020 is not letting up, for anybody.

