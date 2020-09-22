PC Unit Piper: R. Kelly Attacker Moved To Different Prison

R. Kelly is a special case, but not in a good way. The fellow inmate who allegedly attacked the R&B singer for causing too many lockdown in their facility has been moved.

With the threat essentially neutralized, R’uhs pleas for release due to issues with his safety are now nil, per the Feds. Oh well.

Reports TMZ:

Federal prosecutors just filed a reply to R. Kelly’s latest request to be released on bail after he was ambushed and beaten by a fellow Chicago MCC inmate … a guy Kelly says could’ve cost him his life. The government’s response? Relax, it was a one-and-done. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds say the attack on R. Kelly was a one-time, isolated event — and that it can’t happen again, at least not with the same guy … because he’s been moved to a new facility in Michigan. So, in their eyes, the threat has left the building. The feds also dispute R. Kelly’s claim the attacker allegedly told a doctor on site that he needed to attack the singer for attention on his own case — claiming the doctor denied that convo ever happened. That said, they also point out that if R. Kelly’s still sour about his injuries … he can take it up in civil court.

R. Kelly is awaiting trial in Brooklyn and Chicago on a multitude of charges that include criminal sex abuse, and his been denied bail multiple times. The prosecution maintains the singer is an alleged danger to the community and a flight risk, and the judges have agreed.

