CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Real One: Southside Refuses To Speak Negatively About Yung Miami

"We ain't on that"- Southside

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

The City Girls may be celebrating the fact that Yung Miami is newly single, but her ex Southside reveals that the celebration is as much information about their break up that fans will receive as far as he is concerned.

After the duo broke the news online, Southside took to Instagram to shut down rumors before they began by making it plain to fans that he has no interest in slandering the mother of his daughter.

“I ain’t mad about none of that sh*t. I’m a hunnid. I ain’t finna get on here and do all that,” Southside said. “Things took a turn where I went my way, she went her way. I wish her the best. Can’t wait, go get the album… City Girls album right now.”

The producer also noted that he will continue to support Yung Miami in her future endeavors both personally and professionally before adding that he wouldn’t be saying anything negative about her.

“Kill it. Can that man. We ain’t on that,” he added about people trying to pit the former couple against each other. “I ain’t on that at all.” He also gave a warning to rappers who may have their eyes on Yung Miami, telling them that he’s not having it.”

In other Yung Miami news, the Florida rapper recent;y took to social media to address critics who had an unfavorable critique of her skills on the mic.

In a string of tweets, she addressed fans who say she “can’t rap” in addition to wondering why she would agree to quit with kids to take care of, before adding that it’s not her critics that she answeres to, but God.

“Y’all say I can’t rap God said “I can” that’s why I’m doing it he put me here 🙌🏾,” Yung Miami wrote.

 

A Real One: Southside Refuses To Speak Negatively About Yung Miami  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close