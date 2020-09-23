CLOSE
Uncle Ben’s Rice Brand Gets A Name Change

Uncle Ben's Branding Featuring An Image Of A Black Farmer : Illustration

Source: Chesnot / Getty

Mars unveiled the new name for its 70-year-old Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

This is the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.

Packaging with the new name Ben’s Original will hit stores next year.

“We listened to our associates and our customers and the time is right to make meaningful changes across society,” said Fiona Dawson, global president for Mars Food, multisales and global customers. “When you are making these changes, you are not going to please everyone. But it’s about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”

See Also: Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s & More Rebrand Items Rooted In Racial Stereotypes 

Uncle Ben’s Rice Brand Gets A Name Change  was originally published on 92q.com

