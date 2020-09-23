CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

A grand jury has decided to indict 1 officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, more than six months after the EMT was shot to death by Lousiville police officers in her home. The case has sparked global attention as numerous calls have been made to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers.

Officer Brett Hankison, who was dismissed by the Louisville Police Department earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment. Bond has been set at $15,000 full cash and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If convicted, Hankison faces up to 5 years in prison.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be Charged For Killing Breonna Taylor

RELATED: Attorney Ben Crump Explains The $12M Settlement To Breonna Taylor’s Family [WATCH]

RELATED: Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From City Of Louisville

One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close