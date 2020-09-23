The Morning Hustle & 300 Entertainment Present: “The Song Contest” Final Three [VIDEO]

After nearly 3,000 submissions, we’ve narrowed down the final 3 for #TheSong300 contest. We partnered up with 300 Entertainment to find an unsigned artist with a message!

Watch the video above to get a taste of all three songs and let us know on social who you are feeling the most Dee-Jay, Sunny Dizzle, or IAmBeal.

Below are our individual interviews with each three of the contestants, so you can get a better insight into their backgrounds and personalities.

The Morning Hustle & 300 ENT. Present ‘The Song Contest’ Finalist: Dee-Jay From Illinois

The Morning Hustle & 300 ENT. Present ‘The Song Contest’ Finalist: Sunny Dizzle From Memphis

The Morning Hustle & 300 ENT. Present ‘The Song Contest’ Finalist: IAmBeal From Houston

The FINAL winner will be picked this FRIDAY (9/25) on The Morning Hustle! Presented by McDonalds Black and Positively Golden.

