The Morning Hustle & 300 Entertainment Present: “The Song Contest” Final Three [VIDEO]

After nearly 3,000 submissions, we’ve narrowed down the final 3 for #TheSong300 contest. We partnered up with 300 Entertainment  to find an unsigned artist with a message!

Watch the video above to get a taste of all three songs and let us know on social who you are feeling the most Dee-Jay, Sunny Dizzle, or IAmBeal.

Below are our individual interviews with each three of the contestants, so you can get a better insight into their backgrounds and personalities.

The Morning Hustle & 300 ENT. Present ‘The Song Contest’ Finalist: Dee-Jay From Illinois

 

 

The Morning Hustle & 300 ENT. Present ‘The Song Contest’ Finalist: Sunny Dizzle From Memphis

 

 

The Morning Hustle & 300 ENT. Present ‘The Song Contest’ Finalist: IAmBeal From Houston

 

The FINAL winner will be picked this FRIDAY (9/25) on The Morning Hustle! Presented by McDonalds Black and Positively Golden.

The Morning Hustle & 300 Entertainment Present: “The Song Contest” Final Three [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Close