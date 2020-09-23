Calling All Girl Gamers! WNBA Champ Aerial Powers Host The All-Women’s NBA 2K20 Tournament [Register Here]

09.23.20
Washington Mystics v Las Vegas Aces - Game Four

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Registration has opened for the all-women’s Starburst Presents Powerz Up NBA 2K20 Tournament hosted by our very own Washington Mystics Champion, Aerial Powers.

Aerial is calling female gamers to show off your girl-power and shoot your shot! Open Qualifiers can join today to compete for exclusive prizes and the chance to play with WNBA Players and NBA 2K League Pros! All players will compete online across two Open Qualifiers to reach the Final Four & Championships on October 24, 2020.

Here are the steps:

  1. Pick a date and register – Sat Oct 10, 1:10pm or Sun Oct 11, 1:10pm
  2. Stage One – Open Qualifiers are double elimination online tournaments featuring 1v1 Versus matches. The top two (2) players from each Open Qualifier (PS4 and Xbox One) will move on to the Final Four (four players in total).
  3. Stage Two – The four Finalists who qualified during the Open Qualifiers will each be placed onto a team of three. Each team will include one Fan Finalist, one WNBA player, and one NBA 2K player. The four teams will compete against one another in a single elimination ProAm Knockout tournament to determine the final results of the Powerz Up NBA 2K20 Invitational hosted by Aerial Powers
  4. The Final Four & Championship will be hosted online and broadcast on twitch.tv/worldgaming and twitch.tv/powerzsurge on October 24 at 1:00 PM ET

We hear that the players who reach the Final Four and Championship games will receive some really dope prizes! This statement was also provided by The Powerz Up Tournament

In support of promoting health and wellness in gaming and STEM education, The Powerz Up Tournament will make a charitable donation to Health-e-Gamer Foundation to create more awareness around health and wellness.

 

 

