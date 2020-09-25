Here Are All of The New Products Amazon Announced For This Fall

Amazon isn’t letting COVID-19 stopping them from turning your home into an Alexa powered oasis.

Thursday (Sept.24) during its Fall Devices and Services event, the tech giant unveiled a boatload of new Alexa enabled devices, home security tools, and even a new cloud gaming subscription service. The announcements come as Amazon preps shoppers for the upcoming holiday season and Prime Day. This annual sale usually takes place in July but now is slated to happen on October 13.

Amazon Luna

Amazon’s cloud gaming streaming service called Luna was the biggest surprise of the event. Unfortunately, it didn’t land with gamers and was immediately billed as a Google Stadia ripoff and was clowned despite glaring differences in the service. For starters, Luna will allow users to subscribe to “gaming channels.” At launch you, subscribers will have access to the Luna+ channel that will have games like Resident Evil 7, Control, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair available to play for the introductory price of $5.99 and stream them to PC, Mac, and Fire TV devices.

Luna will also have Twitch integration and will allow subscribers to instantly begin playing the game they are watching during the stream.

There will also be a Ubisoft channel that will also support 4K resolution and mobile gaming, one of many coming to the service when it launches. An Alexa enabled controller will also be available for $49.99 during the early access period as well.

If you’re not one of the gamers hating on Luna and want to be one of the first to experience the new service, you can sign up here. No date has been announced as to when the early-access will launch.

ECHO 4th Gen $100

The Amazon Echo has been completely redesigned with a new spherical look. The 4th-generation Amazon Echo now has features that were initially only featured in the Echo Plus and can now adapt to the acoustics of whatever room it is placed in.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $50

The smaller version of the Amazon Echo also gets a spherical redesign. It now has a better speaker as well as a stylish fabric cover.

Echo Dot Kids Edition: $60

There’s a dot for everyone, including the kids. The new spherical smart speaker is draped in a kid-friendly design. We know that most parents aren’t too gung-ho on putting a smart speaker in their kid’s room due to privacy concerns, but we are digging the look, and we are sure your son or daughter will too. It also features voice profiles for children and Sidekick, which allow Alexa to read to them.

Echo Dot With The Clock $60

For just an additional $10, you can add all of the cool new features in the new Echo Dot plus a digital clock.

Echo Show 10: $250

Now equipped with Zigbee and Sidewalk hubs, Amazon boasts the new Echo Show 10 is absolutely quiet as it follows your movements around the room. We don’t know if we should be impressed or weirded out? If privacy is a concern, there is a built-in camera shutter and will have a command where you can instruct the device to “delete everything I’ve ever said.” The Echo Show 10 will also support Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Fire TV Stick 2020 ($40) & Fire TV Stick Lite ($30)

Fire TV Stick 2020 is more powerful than its predecessor and supports 1080p HDR, has a faster interface with Dolby Atmos support while consuming less power. Unfortunately, it does not have 4K support, and if that is a necessity, you will have to opt for the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K model.

The entry-level version of Fire TV offers basic HD streaming but does not have integrated TV controls on the remote.

The Eero 6 ($129) and Eero 6 Pro ($229)

Amazon’s mesh network is getting an upgrade and will now have Wi-Fi 6 and Zigbee support.

The Eero 6 Pro is basically the same as the Eero 6 but can handle more bandwidth, up to a gigabit

Ring Car Monitoring Products $60-$200

The Ring Car Alarm ($60) helps protect your car from being broken into by simply plugging it into your vehicle’s onboard diagnostic port. Once attached, it uses sound and accelerometer sensors to monitor bumps, break-ins, tows, and other events.

The Ring Car Cam ($200) will come in handy by helping you document things like car crashes, other road events and even will record your traffic stops. A very clutch tool if you happen to be DWB (driving while Black) victims.

Car Connect ($200) will make its debut in Tesla vehicles and basically utilizes the camera to record video if something happens to the car while it’s parked or in motion.

Ring Always Home Camera $250

Ever wanted a flying drone in your house? Well, with the Always Home Camera, that wish is now a reality. The autonomous flying drone can navigate your home by either using a preprogrammed route or fly to a motion detection area. This is some real Metal Gear Solid sh*t right here.

Ring Mailbox Sensor ($30)

The Ring Mailbox Sensor is a motion detector that will let you know if someone is tampering with your mail or stealing it. Preorders for the device begin on October 8.

Amazon’s new devices are very impressive. Let us know if you plan on copping any of them for your home in the comment section below.

