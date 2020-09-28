HOT 107.9 HBCU Photo Contest IG/Twitter

Hot 107.9 Knows Homecoming Won’t Be The Same This Year But We Want You To Represent Your HBCU Today

Post A Picture Or Video Of You Representing Your HBCU On IG/Twitter And Use The Hash Tag #MyHBCU Photo And Tag @Hot1079ATL.

One Winner From All Entries Will Win Five Hundred Dollars And A Lap Top!

This Is Your Chance To Represent Your HBCU, Fraternity, Sorority, Your Favorite College Party, And More! If You Have Photo Of It…. Then Share It On Social Media! And Use The Hash Tag My HBCUPhoto And Tag Hot 1079 ATL.

Sponsored By The Fulton County Early Voting Campaign… Fulton Voters – Don’t Wait Until Election Day To Vote. You Can Vote Early October 12 To 30th At More Than 30 Locations – Go To Www.fultonelections.com Or Download The New Fulton County Votes Mobile App Today.

CLICK HERE FOR RULES

