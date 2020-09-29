Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Transcript To Be Released After Kentucky AG Gets Called Out For Possibly Lying

The transcript from the grand jury proceeding for Breonna Taylor‘s police killing will be released after a member of the grand jury filed a motion accused the Kentucky attorney general of possibly distorting the truth and leaving the panel no other choice than the weak indictment that didn’t hold police accountable for the young woman’s death. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed to the request late Monday night, the New York Times reported.

It was unclear when and how the transcript would be released.

The development came amid nationwide protests over the decision to only charge one of the three police officers involved in shooting with wanton endangerment for shooting bullets that hit another apartment instead of for those that struck and killed Taylor in her own home March 13.

“The full story and absolute truth of how this matter was handled from beginning to end is now an issue of great public interest and has become a large part of the discussion of public trust throughout the country,” Kevin Glogower, the unnamed grand jury member’s lawyer, wrote in the motion that was filed Monday afternoon.

The grand juror in question is seeking permission to discuss freely what was presented to the grand jury less than a week after Cameron defended the decision to only charge Brett Hankison — who had already been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department — while clearing Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detective Myles Cosgrove, who all fired their guns a total of at least 30 times.

According to the motion, the grand juror specifically wants to publicly address “any potential charges and defendants presented or not presented.”

Taylor’s family and their lawyers have said that any charges less than manslaughter are unacceptable.

After a judge read the grand jury’s decision last Wednesday, Cameron held a press conference and blamed Taylor’s boyfriend for getting her killed, not the officers who botched the execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant in search of a suspect who was not even at Taylor’s apartment.

When police knocked Taylor’s door off the hinges, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, suspected burglars, got his gun he’s legally permitted to own and fired a shot toward the door that hit Mattingly. Therefore, Cameron said, “Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker,” Cameron said during his press conference.

Furthermore, Cameron said he relied on the word of a single witness who told his office that he or she heard police knock on Taylor’s door and announce themselves before the shooting started on that fateful night. But at least 12 other witnesses said they never heard anything.

Monday’s motion places additional doubt about how genuine Cameron and his office were in presenting their case to the grand jury.

The reported decision to release the grand jury transcript came as calls were growing louder for Cameron and his office to show the public how exactly the case was presented. Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Taylor’s family, said the indictment “doesn’t make sense” and that Taylor’s family was “outraged, they were insulted, and they were mostly offended.”

Additionally, the wanton endangerment charges only stem from the bullets that hit an apartment that had white people inside while there were no charges for endangering the lives of a Black family — including children — whose apartment was also hit by police’s gunfire.

Stanley David, who is Black, lived in the apartment directly above Taylor’s apartment and wondered why the shots that ripped through his home weren’t factored into last week’s charges. He said his young daughter, elderly mother, a child she was babysitting and that child’s father were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

“My apartment was hit too,” David told the Louisville Courier-Journal in an exclusive interview. “The bullet that came through my floor right in front of my bedroom door, if that bullet went through my bed, maybe I would have been dead too. I’m a human being too.”

Monday’s motion came hours after Vice News published Louisville Police bodycam footage purportedly recorded in the moments after the shooting.

Vice News published another video in which the Louisville SWAT Team told investigators it had “serious concerns about how the deadly raid was carried out.”

Hankison formally pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment during his first court appearance on Monday. He was released soon after on $15,000 bail. Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony that carries up to five years in prison for each count.

SEE ALSO:

Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My Apartment Was Hit Too’

What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury?

Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her 50 photos Launch gallery Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her 1. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 1 of 50 2. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after... Source:Getty 2 of 50 3. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 3 of 50 4. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 4 of 50 5. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 5 of 50 6. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 6 of 50 7. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 7 of 50 8. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 8 of 50 9. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 9 of 50 10. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 10 of 50 11. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 11 of 50 12. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 12 of 50 13. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death Source:Getty 13 of 50 14. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 14 of 50 15. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 15 of 50 16. Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylor's Death Source:Getty 16 of 50 17. Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Possible Charges In Breonna Taylor's Deat Source:Getty 17 of 50 18. NYC responds to Louisville police officers being cleared in Breonna Taylor death #BreonnaTaylorMatters pic.twitter.com/eZ8g21NR3j — Melissa Fares (@faresmelissa) September 24, 2020 18 of 50 19. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 19 of 50 20. TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 20 of 50 21. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 21 of 50 22. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 22 of 50 23. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 23 of 50 24. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 24 of 50 25. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 25 of 50 26. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 26 of 50 27. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 27 of 50 28. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 28 of 50 29. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 29 of 50 30. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 30 of 50 31. US-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM-BREONNA Source:Getty 31 of 50 32. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 32 of 50 33. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 33 of 50 34. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 34 of 50 35. Breonna Taylor protestors gathered at the Barclays Center in NYC Source:Getty 35 of 50 36. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 36 of 50 37. Thousands of Breonna Taylor protestors marched in NYC Source:Getty 37 of 50 38. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New York Source:Getty 38 of 50 39. Protest Against Breonna Taylor Charges In New York Source:Getty 39 of 50 40. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 40 of 50 41. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor Source:Getty 41 of 50 42. Demonstrators Call for Justice for Breonna Taylor Source:Getty 42 of 50 43. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after... Source:Getty 43 of 50 44. Hundreds of people protest on streets in New York after... Source:Getty 44 of 50 45. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 45 of 50 46. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 46 of 50 47. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 47 of 50 48. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 48 of 50 49. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 49 of 50 50. Protests Erupt Across U.S. After Charges In Death Of Breonna Taylor Are Announced Source:Getty 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her Justice For Breonna Taylor: Powerful Images Of America Protesting Cop Indicted, But Not For Killing Her Protests erupted across the United States Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning following a Louisville grand jury indicting only one of the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor on charges that were not directly tied to the young woman who the police fatally shot in her own home more than six months ago. The anger and frustration among protesters -- who took to the streets in various cities -- turned violent at times, including when at least two police officers were shot in Louisville. Notably, protesters marched in the streets of Louisville, Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., in powerful demonstrations of unity against a criminal justice system that had failed them once again by discounting the value of Black lives in order to protect a law enforcement system that continues to kill Black and brown people with apparent impunity. But protests were not only limited to those four cities as there was seemingly outrage everywhere. Louisville cops took at least one suspect into custody for the shooting of the Louisville cops Wednesday, and both officers were expected to survive their injuries. The shooting was seemingly captured on the Facebook page of the Louisville Metro Police department, which was live-streaming the protests. https://www.facebook.com/41739947268/videos/388619612145234 There was also an untold amount of people arrested during the protests, as well. That may or may not include the driver of a car that rammed into protesters in Denver. https://twitter.com/ShellyBradbury/status/1308968971287384064?s=20 Civil rights groups condemned the weak indictment of fired cop Brett Hankison, whose 10 shots fired on that fateful night of March 13 were seen as "wanton endangerment" of Taylor's neighbors -- not Taylor herself -- because it the grand jury determined some of his bullets hit a neighboring apartment that was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting. Sam Aguiar, one of the attorneys representing Taylor's family, brought attention to how there were "three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the of shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1308844769670500352?s=20 Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell agreed with the recommended $15,000 cash bail -- which is very low, all things considered -- and issued a warrant for the arrest of Hankison, who was booked Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of the Class D felony that carries a prison sentence for up to five years on each charge if found guilty. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained as he defended the police officers, there may not have been any shooting at all that night had Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, not shot at the police -- the same police he suspected were burglars after he said they never knocked nor identified themselves before they kicked the apartment's front door off the hinges. In the words, Cameron blamed Walker for Taylor's death. The obvious miscarriage of justice was too much for protesters, pundits and politicians alike to ignore as they both blasted the decision in no uncertain terms. Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear called for the evidence in the investigation to be released. "I believe that the general public deserves this information,” he said after declaring that "Systematic racism exists in this world, in this country and in our commonwealth” in response to the grand jury's decision. “This is outrageous and offensive to Breonna Taylor’s memory. It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers," civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor's family, said in a statement. "With all we know about Breonna Taylor’s killing, how could a fair and just system result in today’s decision? Her killing was criminal on so many levels: An illegal warrant obtained by perjury. Breaking into a home without announcing, despite instructions to execute a warrant that required it. More than 30 gunshots fired, many of which were aimed at Breonna while she was on the ground. Many others fired blindly into every room of her home. A documented and clear cover-up, and the death of an unarmed Black woman who posed no threat and who was living her best life. Yet here we are, without justice for Breonna, her family and the Black community." Crump's sentiments were eched and then some by protesters. Scroll down to see some of the powerful images of Americans demanding justice for Black lives.

Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Transcript To Be Released After Kentucky AG Gets Called Out For Possibly Lying was originally published on newsone.com