CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested On Drug Charges In Baton Rouge

New and Making Noise YoungBoy

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was among sixteen individuals arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday (September 28).

YoungBoy faces a number of charges including drug possession and stolen firearms. Last December, a judge terminated his probation, allowing him to relocate to Houston. The judge overseeing the case, Judge Bonnie Jackson agreed with YoungBoy’s lawyer stating that being in Baton Rouge would be a detriment to his well-being.

“Most of your problems stem from people in your life who really don’t have your best interest at heart…That’s a hard thing to hear,” Jackson said.

YoungBoy agreed.

“[Judge Jackson] was a blessing. She saved me. She gave me opportunity after opportunity. She really helped me grow. She helped me get to this point to be honest, because it would have been all over.” YoungBoy said. “But it’s all good though. I thank her.”

The Baton Rouge rapper earned his third No. 1 project earlier this month with Top featuring Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

RELATED: They Said It: J Prince Is Getting G-Checked On Twitter For Feud With NBA YoungBoy

RELATED: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells J Prince ‘Mind Your F*ckin’ Business’ After Mogul Retrieves Stolen Items

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested On Drug Charges In Baton Rouge  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close