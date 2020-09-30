CLOSE
Foot Locker & Chinatown Market Collab For Worthy Cause

These pieces are all kinds of dope...

Foot Locker must be following P. Diddy’s 90’s mantra because in 2020 they on some old “Can’t Stop, won’t stop” ish for real for real.

After launching all kinds of remix packs, collaborations and even an Air Max hub for the heads, Foot Locker is now gearing up for a new product launch via their Collaboraid initiative and it’s pretty damn spiffy. Continuing to release new product every Wednesday, today (Sep. 30) Foot Locker is releasing their latest collaboration merchandise with the street wear brand, Chinatown Market, which will consist of some cool tees and sweatshirts that feature some familiar looking bears that’ll make OG Lo Lives make a double-take.

The designs are meant to pay homage to the frontline workers who’ve been risking and sacrificing their lives to help the millions of people who’ve been effected by the COVID-19 pandemic that’s rendered 2020 the worst year in modern history. Props.

The new collabo can be found online at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay with the four tees retailing for $45 and the two hoodies running for $80.

Check out pics of the apparel and let us know if you’ll be supporting in the comments section.

Foot Locker & Chinatown Market Collab For Worthy Cause  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

