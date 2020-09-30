HHW Gaming: The Undead Look Ghoulishly Glorious In ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies’ Reveal Trailer

It’s been a while since we battled the undead in Call of Duty. With the return of the Black Ops franchise means the return of the insanely popular Zombies mode, and it looks frighteningly better than ever.

Following Treyarch letting PS4 owners take Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for a brief spin, the game studio unveiled the latest chapter in the fan-favorite Zombies mode. Like the multiplayer, Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies has become synonymous with Call of Duty: Black Ops since it was first introduced fans and has exponentially grown into its own separate entity.

For this installment, players will battle with the undead and try to survive an onslaught of flesh-eaters from World War II by using Cold War-era weaponry in an 80s-themed setting. The action-packed four-player co-op action will see players take the role of a member of the CIA-backed group known as Requiem. They will explore what they believed to be graffiti laced abandoned bunker named Die Maschine that pays homage to Black Ops Zombies’ first map, Nacht der Untoten. Treyarch reveals that the walking dead isn’t the only thing you should fear. A rival Soviet-led group known as Omega Group will also be hot on your tails as well.

So what’s new this go-around? Well, along with returning gameplay elements like Perks, Pack-a-Punch machines, and mystery boxes, players can look forward to the fact there will no longer be limits on how many Perks you can consume. Treyarch urges you to “so go ahead and crack open a six-pack,” but also adds “if you have the points to do so.”

Other exciting features include:

Field Upgrades: Outside of weaponry, players can deploy Field Upgrades as proactive abilities that add another layer to squad-based tactics. Charge them up by killing zombies, then deploy them in times of desperate need. From offensive buffs to abilities that aid in evasion or healing and reviving, these Field Upgrades are made to fit numerous playstyles and situations.

In addition to the return of the Pack-a-Punch machine to transform your weapon, all weapons will now have a rarity associated with them. The higher the rarity, the greater the damage output and attachments for the weapon. For the first time, this will allow any weapon in the game to be sustainable in later rounds. This also adds more variety and fun to finding new weapons through Wall Buys and the Mystery Box.

Just like Multiplayer, squads in Zombies can be formed across platforms and generations, marking the first time in franchise history this co-op mode is available via cross-play.

Instead of perishing to the horde, Black Ops Cold War Zombies provides a new option to escape with your life when you're feeling overrun… if you dare. If the whole squad is in trouble, you can opt to exfiltrate the undead combat zone via helicopter. Although zombie spawns will be dialed up to 11, you should expect to earn some rewards if your squad completes this final push to survive.

We haven’t been this excited to issue fades to zombies in a long time. Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies launches with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War November 13 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You can watch the trailer that uses footage captured on a PS5 below.

Photo: Treyarch / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

