Kid Cudi Says He Doesn’t Agree With Kanye West When It Comes To Donald Trump

Kid Cudi is one of Kanye West’s biggest collaborators and a long time friend, but when it comes to that MAGA nonsense, the Cuddster isn’t on board with that.

Cudi is working his ass off despite the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc across the country. The rapper/actor sat down with Esquire for an intimate conversation that touched on a range of topics. One, in particular, is Cudi’s starring role in the new HBO series We Are Who We Are, in which he plays Richard Poythress, a member of the United States military who we learn is a Donald Trump supporter in the second episode.

In the interview, Cudi spoke on the concerns he had with the role before deciding to take it while pointing he doesn’t rock with the current “president” going into the 2020 presidential election.

“I read the scripts, and at first, I was taken aback, because I have my beliefs. I’m not a Trump supporter. I don’t know if the world knows that, but I was just really concerned about what people may think.”

In one scene, Cudi and his on-screen daughter, who his character has a very close relationship with, can be seen with trying on MAGA hats that were sent to them in the mail. Cudi spoke on the scene and clarified his political beliefs and even spoke on his relationship with his Kids See Ghost collaborator.

“That’s what really made me understand the moment a little bit more. It wasn’t about the hat, necessarily. That’s what made me fall in love with this character: he has this bond with his daughter.”

“I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye ‘or ‘Kanye must’ve got to him’ or some sh*t like that… I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it. I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn’t know, he knows now.”

Kanye West is still currently pushing his struggle presidential campaign. Maybe Cudi can talk some sense into him on that front and tell him to drop out of the race and seek some help.

We can only hope.

