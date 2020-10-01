CLOSE
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out OVO x We The Best Chain

We need friends like Drake in our lives.

Drake continues to show the world he is a first class guy. He has gifted one of his most frequent collaborators an opulent accessory as a mere thank you.

As spotted on Bossip Champagne Papi surprised DJ Khaled with a one of one trinket that is sure to be a conversation piece wherever he goes. On Tuesday, September 29 the Miami native posted a video to his Instagram account detailing the gesture. While seated on a love seat he reveals the confirms that Drake as a token of appreciation for his relentless push of their recent single “Popstar”.

“Thank you so much. This gift means too much to me,” DJ Khaled said. “Khaled and Drake. Drake and Khaled. It’s also special when we connect. Fully iced-out. It’s so heavy, the quality. Look at the owl, look at the lion, look at the key. Drake was wearing one, now I got one. It’s called brothers. Drake, thank you so much for your friendship. This is beautiful.”

The piece is a nod to both of their imprints with the owl representing October’s Very Own and the lion being the unofficial mascot of We The Best records. Both animals are joined via an old fashioned skeleton key. You can get a better view of the vibes below.

