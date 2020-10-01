Roc Nation Selects Jesse Collins To Executive Produce 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

While there is much more work to be done to create true racial equity for people of color Jay-Z is doing what he can with his platform. Someone of color will overseeing the festivities of one the biggest nights in American sports.

As spotted on The Hollywood Reporter Roc Nation has announced that Jesse Collins has been appointed to executive produce the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show. Jay-Z detailed his enthusiasm in a formal press statement. “Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He‘s a true artist,” he explained. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

The Canada native enjoyed a long tenure as an actor with a reoccurring slot in Katts And Dog. He would go on to transition to a role behind the camera as a director. He founded Jesse Collins Entertainment and was nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as a producer for the 61st Grammy Awards. He has also served as producer to several other productions including John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, the BET Awards, the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” said Collins. “I am grateful to Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.” “We are excited to have Jesse Collins join with Roc Nation to executive produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show,” said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer, NFL. “We look forward to our fans experiencing a memorable performance as part of the culmination of our 101st season.”

The NFL Super Bowl will air Sunday, February 7 2021.

