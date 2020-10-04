CLOSE
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SNL’ Takeover

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Megan Thee Stallion was the musical guest for the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this week. The Hot Girl Coach made sure that from the moment she showed up for the parody song “Hello” that she wasn’t playing around.

This being her first solo time on the ‘SNL’ stage in New York, Meg decided to give an impactful performance of her chart-topper “Savage” complete with messaging in regards to protecting the Black woman and Black man while calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron by name.

She also performed her new single “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug and made a brief cameo appearance in the NBA Bubble Draft where … a few ladies are trying their best to make their way into the Bubble with the Finals still going on.

Watch Meg’s takeover below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's 'SNL' Takeover

