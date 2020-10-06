It seems like the Coronavirus continues to effect the entertainment industry even as it gets back into the swing of things and for movie buffs who were looking forward to many sequels, remakes and blockbusters slated to release this year and next, it seems like they’ll have to wait a tad bit longer.

While we still await word on the release of highly anticipated films like Jordan Peele’s Candyman, A Quiet Place 2, and Marvel’s Black Widow, Vulture is reporting that Robert Pattinson’s The Batman won’t swing into theaters until 2022. Originally slated for an October 1, 2021 premier date, those plans seem to have gone up in smoke after production on the Matt Reeves film stopped as soon as Pattinson allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. Looking to avoid competition with other potential Hollywood blockbusters, Warner Bros. has announced March 4, 2022 as the new release date for the highly anticipated Batman reboot.

But that’s not the only change in schedules made as other films have seen their timetables either pushed up or pushed back.

The studio also announced several other release-date changes, most significantly moving Lana Wachowski’s Matrix 4 up a few months from April 1, 2022 to December 22, 2021, making it a holiday release. Additionally, The Flash has been shifted from June 3, 2022 to November 4, 2022, and Shazam 2 zapped from that November 4 release date to June 2, 2023.

As for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new Black Adam film, it’s been pulled altogether from the studio’s list of future releases. Does that mean it will never happen? Who knows. Truth is we weren’t even checking for that joint in general. Still, no one asked for Aquaman either and that turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

Well, at least The Matrix 4 is coming sooner than later. We just hope it’s better than it’s previous two predecessors (Reloaded and Revolutions).

Holy Tardiness: Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Pushed Back To 2022 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: