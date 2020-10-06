Most people who travel to Colombia for surgical enhancements return with new breasts, booties, or other kinds of “bundles.” Rick Ross went and came back with a brand new grill piece.

TMZ is reporting that The Bawse took a trip down to the country that Pablo Escobar put on the map to meet with renowned Colombian dentist, Dr. Mario Montoya, and got himself some sparkling new pearly whites as his mouthpiece has been lowkey struggle for quite some time.

According to the report, the “Devil Is A Lie” rapper headed down to the South American country and went through a six-hour procedure to ensure that his smile could bring a dead bird back to life.

The procedure included 12 veneers on top and 12 on the bottom … and they were 100% porcelain. You can see from the before/after pics … the doc did an outstanding job. The “Hustlin” rapper was so excited about his new smile … dude wasted no time showing it off.

Now, the procedure Rick Ross got usually runs about $10,000. We’re told he got the procedure for free ’cause …. he’s THE BOSS. Can’t argue with that.

With Ross walking around in bootleg Louis V, we’re beginning to wonder if he would’ve been able to afford those new teeth in general.

We’re kidding! Don’t come for us, Bawse.

—

Photo: Getty

Rick Ross Flew To Colombia For That Pearly Whites Plug, Shows Off New Teeth was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: