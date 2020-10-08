Former Civil Rights Lawyer Maya Wiley To Run For Mayor of New York City

After years of torching Donald Trump and his republican cult of a party with facts and figures on cable news channel MSNBC, political commentator Maya Wiley has announced that she has decided to throw her hat into the 2021 mayoral race for New York City.

We. Love. It.

NBC New York is reporting that the civil rights lawyer turned Senior Vice President for Social Justice at The New School is announcing her candidacy to succeed her Bill de Blasio when his term is up next year and if you’re familiar with the former de Blasio aide, you’d know her mind is as bright as they come.

“I want to build a New York where no matter who you are or what you look like, how you identify or who you love, whether you have a big bank account or none at all, whether you live in public housing or luxury condos, you can live a life with dignity and opportunity in this city,” Wiley says in a video posted late Wednesday.

We’re sure racists, Trumpians and overall de Blasio haters will resist this candidacy with every fiber in their body, but should Professor Wiley overcome those odds and be voted to become the next Mayor of New York City she’d become the first woman to hold that title and second African-American to be the Big Apple’s administrator.

While we love the idea of a Mayor Wiley helping get New York City back on the up and up post-Coronavirus, first thing’s first and make sure you vote the Racist-In-Chief out of office come November 3rd. Lord knows he’ll do everything in his power to make Mayor Wiley looking incompetent and weak given all the rightfully earned criticism she’s given him and his administration during her days on MSNBC.

