CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Peep Crenshaw Rapper Nana’s LA Story In His Visuals To “Heaven & Hennessy”

Straight out of Crenshaw with a West Coast tale to tell...

Nana

Source: Jimi Stone / press handout

Crenshaw stand up!

Nana is looking to make a name for himself in the game while reppin’ the Shaw in his visuals to “Heaven & Hennessy.” Detailing what a day in the life of Nana would be like, West Side rapper’s visual captures the internal struggle of right and wrong that many young men have to face while growing up in the struggle. This is like watching Boyz n The Hood or Menace II Society in 2020.

Utilizing some melodic vocals for the chorus along with a rapid-fire flow for the verses, the Crenshaw artist proves to be a multi-tooled talent who seems poised to stand out in the rap game for years to come.

Check Nana’s Jimi Stone-directed visuals (really, a short film written by the artist & Stone) to “Heaven & Hennessy” below and let us know if you think he’s got the skills to pay the bills in the comments.

Peep Crenshaw Rapper Nana’s LA Story In His Visuals To “Heaven & Hennessy”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close