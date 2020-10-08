The Big Night Out Register To Win

CLOSE
Register to win your own POD to the BIG BOI & Friends with KP the Great LIVE concert in Centennial Park Oct. 25

Join us in welcoming BIG BOI & friends with KP The Great back to an Atlanta concert stage in 2020! On Sunday, October 25, they will perform on the final night of a three-night concert experience. Tickets are sold as pods, in groups of 4 or 6 patrons, and set up 6′ apart from other pods to ensure social distancing. ALL attendees and staff will be required to wear masks and abide by other COVID-policies. This event will be historic and one of a kind. We are counting on the community to keep live music ALIVE in Atlanta!

Purchase tickets now https://www.freshtix.com/events/big-night-out-sun?utm_campaign=R1

Official Event Page: https://bignightoutatl.com/

