Welcome To The Blumhouse Register To Win

WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE

We’re giving away FIVE free access codes to each of the exclusive virtual world premieres of NOCTURNE and EVIL EYE, happening on Monday, October 12 at 9:30 PM ET! The two films are part of a new collection of spine-chilling horrors coming this month to Prime Video as part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse series, from executive producer Jason Blum! This VIP opportunity will allow you to be one of the first people to experience one of the films, as well as join an online after-party with mystery-solving fun and special musical guests. Five winners will be chosen for each film, and codes/instructions will be sent the day before the screening to winners. Good luck!

