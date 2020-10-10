CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stripper Denies Wild Threesome With ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams

Michael Bolwaire, known as B.O.L.O. The Entertainer, posted a video on Instagram shooting down the rumors while promoting his OnlyFans page.

Women watching strip tease

Source: Image Source / Getty

Earlier this week, news broke of an alleged incident at The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in South Carolina. A stripper was said by sources to have gotten in on with RHOA co-stars Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam but the man in question says the wild threesome never happened.

Page Six broke the news of the alleged threesome this past Wednesday (Oct. 7), writing that a source who overheard the act while attending Bailey’s event.  The source said that there was a lot of drinking taking place with some women making out with each other and that film crews on site captured some of the steamy action. However, the source told the outlet that it got freaky in the wee hours of the morning.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source detailed. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

Michael Bolwaire, professionally as B.O.L.O. The Entertainer has taken to Instagram to tell his side of the story and shoot down the claims that he got busy with Williams and Sam. The buff dancer, who reportedly got his start in Cleveland, Ohio, didn’t mince words when addressing the rumors.

:To whom this may concern. I am not just a stripper. I’m [THE] stripper. I built an entire brand off of professionalism. It doesn’t just stop here. I got fans, followers, and supporters who can attest to that. The rumors and allegations going on right now are straight bullsh*t,” Bolwaire said.

He added, “Although I’m flattered to be included in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened. I don’t need any unnecessary mileage on my dick. Again, nothing happened. Ya’ll be cool.”

Being a smart businessman, Bolwaire then promoted his OnlyFans page, capitalizing on all the press around the wild weekend festivities.

Williams nor Sam have yet to comment.

Photo: Getty

Stripper Denies Wild Threesome With ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close