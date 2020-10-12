Fivio Foreign Reportedly Arrested In New Jersey For Assault

Fivio Foreign was reportedly arrested over the weekend after a social media post revealed a report saying that the buzzing Brooklyn rapper was knocked for simple assault. It appears that he is still being held in a New Jersey jail after the weekend arrest.

DJ Akademiks wrote via social media that Fivio, real name Maxie Ryles, was arrested for the offense of simple assault/knowingly causing body injury according to the inmate record. Fivio is apparently still housed in an Edgewater, N.J. jail cell with no bond posted. The arrest took place on Saturday (Oct. 10), but details of what led to the arrest and charges are not known.

Fivio Foreign is signed with RichFish Records, owned by Mason “Ma$e” Betha, and Columbia Records. As part of the Brooklyn Drill scene, Fivio has inked hits in that space with the gold-selling “Big Drop” released last year.

Photo: Getty

