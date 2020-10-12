CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fivio Foreign Reportedly Arrested In New Jersey For Assault

A social media post from DJ Akademiks shows the report of the weekend arrest with the charge of simple assault.

Gotham - Brooklyn's Finest Independent Artists With DJ Drewski, DJ Self & Fivio

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fivio Foreign was reportedly arrested over the weekend after a social media post revealed a report saying that the buzzing Brooklyn rapper was knocked for simple assault. It appears that he is still being held in a New Jersey jail after the weekend arrest.

DJ Akademiks wrote via social media that Fivio, real name Maxie Ryles, was arrested for the offense of simple assault/knowingly causing body injury according to the inmate record. Fivio is apparently still housed in an Edgewater, N.J. jail cell with no bond posted. The arrest took place on Saturday (Oct. 10), but details of what led to the arrest and charges are not known.

Fivio Foreign is signed with RichFish Records, owned by Mason “Ma$e” Betha, and Columbia Records. As part of the Brooklyn Drill scene, Fivio has inked hits in that space with the gold-selling “Big Drop” released last year.

Photo: Getty

Fivio Foreign Reportedly Arrested In New Jersey For Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close