Fabolous’ Longtime Girlfriend Emily B Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order. Fabolous’ longtime girlfriend Emily B aka Emily Bustamente has given birth to the couple’s third child, a baby girl.

The couple posted video on their socials about their new arrival, revealing their new bundle of joy arrived on Saturday, September 10.

Fab and Emily already have a couple of sons together, making this their first girl while she has another daughter, Taina, from a previous relationship.

Emily shared a clip of her elder daughter unswaddling her newborn baby sis. In the clip, Taina says, “She’s so warm in here too, she’s about to be so mad,” in jest.

Bless up.

