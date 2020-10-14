CLOSE
Remember The Woo: Label Exec Steven Victor Reflects On Pop Smoke’s Legacy

We haven't forgotten about the trash album cover though.

Even though he is no longer with is Pop Smoke’s influence in the culture can’t be denied. His former mentor is detailing what made him so special.

As spotted on Hype Beast Steven Victor is making sure the Brooklyn Native’s name is always in consideration when it comes to New York Rap music. In a new interview with Variety the music executive spoke very highly on the “Welcome To The Party” MC. He characterized him as “super wise beyond his years and a very caring and thoughtful person”. He would put things into context considering his young age saying “his determination; his passion; his ability to listen, internalize and digest things. His ability to make decisions — that’s very important. Having an objective outlook on the things, being able to listen.” He continued, “Mostly 18 or 19-year-olds think they know more than they do, but he was like a sponge.”

The Republic Records honcho went on to discuss how it was to finish Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon without Pop. “A lot of times, I’d think about what he wanted: the way the album sounded. He always wanted to be a global artist and be able to make different colored music of all the different things that had an impact on him,” he said. “He really loved R&B, Afrobeat, the drill sound, New York hip-hop. Putting all those things together and packaging it out, I’d think about the times we had together. Making sure that I put together something he’d be proud of.”

You can read the rest of the interview here.

Remember The Woo: Label Exec Steven Victor Reflects On Pop Smoke’s Legacy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

