Pocket Watcher Alert: ‘MTV Cribs’ Is Coming Back

Airbnb stock is looking like a sure thing.

One of the most popularly iconic cable shows is making an unexpected return. Viacom is bringing back MTV Cribs.

As spotted on Hype Beast the uber influential series will be making a return to prime time television. Variety is exclusively reporting that MTV International will be launching the reality show on global scale. The plan is too produce two versions; one focusing on celebrity residences from other countries and one focusing on properties in the United States. Already slotted to give us a tour of their accommodations include Caitlyn Jenner, Nickelodeon personality and singer JoJo Siwa, former Glee star Kevin McHale and British singer Stefflon Don.

“As we spend more time at home this year, our fascination with where and how others live is growing,” said Craig Orr, Vice President of Original Content & Development at ViacomCBS Networks International. “MTV Cribs continues to connect our worldwide audiences with their favorite stars as they welcome us into their homes for an exclusive tour. This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous.” The talent also have chimed in expressing their enthusiasm. “I’m pumped to bring MTV fans into the colorful world of JoJo — complete with my most memorable outfits and the slime game room of my dreams,” said Siwa.

Additionally Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, The Vamps member Bradley Simpson, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards and British reality star Gemma Collins. “What a dream to be included in this iconic classic,” said Quinn. “As a top selling broker I’m always spotlighting other people’s homes to the world, but now MTV International is giving you an exclusive look inside my newly redone home — and let’s get one thing clear — in my house, it’s my rules. Expect the unexpected.”

Originally launching in 2000, MTV Cribs was a documentary-style program that featured private tours of celebrity homes. The series ran for thirteen seasons and created several memorable moments including the infamous Redman episode where he kept it all the way real with his trap-inspired “De La Casa” in Staten Island. Stroll down memory lane via the episode below.

