Hip-Hop Spot: Dr. Dre’s Wife Investigated After Alleged Embezzlement [VIDEO]

Dr. Dre is back in the news.  Allegedly LAPD is investigating his wife after her alleged embezzlement.

Gucci Mane is dropping a new book where he details his principles to live by.  The Gucci Mane Guide To Greatness dropped on Tuesday (October 13).

Cardi B. accidentally dropped her own nudes on Instagram and social media was surprised by the leaks.  The rapper spoke out on Twitter. Catch up on everything you missed in the world of hip-hop with Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot!

 

